Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $42,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 428,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5,806.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Several research firms recently commented on DTM. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.