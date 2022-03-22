Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $37.03 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,942 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $37,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $43,288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,123,000 after purchasing an additional 119,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.02 and a beta of 1.71. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

