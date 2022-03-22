Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.10 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,278 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $39,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $208.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $153.94 and a 1-year high of $216.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

