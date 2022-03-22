Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $72.32 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $72,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

