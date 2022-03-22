Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $61,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,446,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

