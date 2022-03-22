Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 14,847 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,105,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $79,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

