Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $35,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,202,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

