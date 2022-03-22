Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,696 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $64,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16,210.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

