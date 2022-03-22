Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 36,992 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 466,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $37,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA stock opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.