Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,097 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $43,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $19,403,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD opened at $334.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.31 and its 200-day moving average is $312.74. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.