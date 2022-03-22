Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,255,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after buying an additional 285,162 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ryanair by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,595,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

