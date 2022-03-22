SafeBlast Price Down 0.5% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $267,571.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,654.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.61 or 0.00899333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00212755 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00026759 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

