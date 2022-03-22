Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Saga Communications stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $28.58.
About Saga Communications (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saga Communications (SGA)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.