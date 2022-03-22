Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ (STSA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 276.88% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.
Shares of STSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,312. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
