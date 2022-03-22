Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCFLF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

SCFLF stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

