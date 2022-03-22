Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.
Schaeffler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFFLY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schaeffler (SFFLY)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.