Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after buying an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 2,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,255. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

