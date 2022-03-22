Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 520,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,079 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SelectQuote by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 124.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 358,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 198,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 163.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 101,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

