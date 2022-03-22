Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,105 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Shares of BLD opened at $222.73 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.10 and a 200 day moving average of $240.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.