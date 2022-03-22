Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 3,389 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 105.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.95, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.