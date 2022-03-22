Sciencast Management LP Invests $208,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,992 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

