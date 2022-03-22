Sciencast Management LP Makes New $222,000 Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 4.00. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

