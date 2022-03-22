Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.12.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ATRC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

