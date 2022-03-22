ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Announces GBX 4.50 Dividend

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SCS stock opened at GBX 183.87 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. ScS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 145.49 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.48). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Tuesday.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

