SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 1,785,919 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at $650,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
