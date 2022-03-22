Secret 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.73 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Secret has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00010945 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $753.75 million and $15.73 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00312329 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005230 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.36 or 0.00754915 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

