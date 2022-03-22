Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $152.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,478. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.10.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.