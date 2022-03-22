Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $152.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.
Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,478. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.10.
In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
