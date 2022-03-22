Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SERA stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
