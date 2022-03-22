Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SERA stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sera Prognostics by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 273,817 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.