Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SERA opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
