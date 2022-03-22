Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.27. 8,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,445,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15.
About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
