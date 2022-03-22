Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of BVC opened at GBX 51.40 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market cap of £226.43 million and a P/E ratio of 20.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.84. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.46 ($1.35).
About BATM Advanced Communications (Get Rating)
See Also
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.