Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to announce $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.70 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,435. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

