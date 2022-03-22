Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 227,313 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $12.93.

SGML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.