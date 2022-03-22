Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 20,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.73. 1,033,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,335. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,262,000 after acquiring an additional 311,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

