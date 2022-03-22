Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGFY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 159.56. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

About Signify Health (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.