Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGFY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.
Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 159.56. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.
About Signify Health (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
