Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.67

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sims alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.1293 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.