Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.67

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.
About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)
Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.
