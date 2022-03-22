SIX 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.44 Million (SIX)

SIX (SIX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. SIX has a market cap of $38.71 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SIX has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIX Profile

SIX’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

