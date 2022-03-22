Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

SNBR opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $150.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 75.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

