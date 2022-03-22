Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.24.

SMAR stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

