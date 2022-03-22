Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Michael L. Speiser Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $212.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

