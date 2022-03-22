SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.26

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.37. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 15,718 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $29.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPAR Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

