SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRPGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.37. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 15,718 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $29.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SPAR Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPAR Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

