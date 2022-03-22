Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DALXF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,571. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.