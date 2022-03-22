SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.

