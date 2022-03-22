SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. 97,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

