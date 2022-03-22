Spire Wealth Management Acquires 126 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

