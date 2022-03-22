Spire Wealth Management Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 13.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MP opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

