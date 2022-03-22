Spire Wealth Management Has $151,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

HBI opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

