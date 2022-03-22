Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $296.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average of $307.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.59 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

