Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 617.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 69,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

BUI stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

