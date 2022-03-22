Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

